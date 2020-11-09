President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, November 9, 2020, rejoices with accomplished broadcaster, businessman and philanthropist, Otunba Deji Osibogun as he turns 65.

Buhari celebrates Osibogun, the man who built a career at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), before becoming a founding member of the Ogun State Television Service, which he helped nurture to stardom.

Osibogun then went into business, and having attained economic success, promoted Space FM in Ibadan, Oyo State, thus maintaining his love for broadcasting, as an entrepreneur.

The President shares the joy of the day with the Osibogun family, the media, particularly the broadcast industry, wishing the Otunba Obaloja of Ijebuland longer life, with more accomplishments.

Buhari also salutes Osibogun’s commitment to youth development, urging him to remain relentless, particularly at a time that the Federal Government is determined to chart a more fulfilling course for the younger generation.