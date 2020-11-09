By Florence Onuegbu/Lagos

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday in Lagos said that the Federal Government will continue to address job creation for the youth.

Mohammed said this while speaking with newsmen after the meeting of governors, ministers and traditional rulers of South-West states following the EndSARS protest mayhem.

The meeting was attended by a Presidential delegation, led by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

He said that the government would continue to engage the youths and address the issue of poverty alleviation.

“It is not as if the government has not been addressing the issue of unemployment. The newly launched funds by the government was actually aimed at creating job opportunities.

“What the government has done so far is to provide platforms where businesses can thrive,´´ the minister said.

Mohammed said that the purpose of the South-West meeting was to allow governors and other political leaders in the South-West to interact.

He also said that the federal government delegation used the moment to commiserate with the Lagos State Government following the attack it suffered recently in the EndSARS protest mayhem.

“It was a peaceful meeting and it was agreed that the state and the federal government response to the initial demand of the EndSARS protest was appropriate,´´ the minister said.

He said that the government would continue to invest in the development of human capacity, with more implementation of economic policies that will engender development and building of more public infrastructure that would empower the teeming youths.