By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Barcelona have confirmed that teenage forward Ansu Fati would be out of action until March 2021.

The sidelining followed his left knee injury and a successful surgery on Monday.

The 18-year old was substituted at half time last Saturday due to the injury sustained in the match against Betis.

He started the match in place of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona announced that his surgery was performed by Dr. Ramon Cugat under the supervision of the club’s medical team.

Fati has established himself as a force in Barcelona’s attack this season.

He started 10 games across La Liga and the Champions League. He was a substitute in two other matches.

So far, he had five goals in all these appearances with only Lionel Messi having one more goal (6).

Fati also recorded two assists.

The teenager, since his debut for Barcelona in August 2019, has made 43 senior appearances.

His absence comes as a big blow to both coach Ronald koeman and the rest of the squad.

