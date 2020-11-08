By Awayi Kuje

The Ogba Youth Movement in Nasarawa State has commended Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC- Nasarawa North), for the ongoing grading of its community’s over 6-kilometre road linking Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

According to the movement, the road would boost agricultural production and socio-economic activities in the area.

Mr. Ekom Aboki, Chairman of the union,Mr Ekom Abok made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the project’s site along Ogba road in Akun Development Area of the state, on Sunday.

Aboki said that the road would also boost the revenue base as well as the standard of living of the people of the area.

”We Ogba community are happy with the senator’s gesture considering the importance of road to the development of any society.

”When completed, the road will not only boost the socio-economic activities of our people but will also ease their movement and improve our standard of living, ” he said.

He urged the senator to continue to remain focused by embarking on more people-oriented projects to enable them to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The chairman assured the lawmaker of the movement’s support to enable him to succeed.

Also speaking, Chief Bala Ebugaku, the Village Head of Ashin-Ogba, commended Sen. Akwashiki for the project.

Ebugaku urged the contractor handling the project to ensure that quality work was done.

He said the road would boost agricultural and socio-economic activities of the people of the community.

NAN