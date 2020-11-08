By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Melania Trump has broken her silence on her husband, President Donald Trump’s defeat at the US presidential poll by Joe Biden.

President Trump lost the presidential election after his challenger, Joe Biden secured 279 electoral votes with two states left.

Trump has consistently said he was robbed and that he won the election, a move he could not substantiate.

He has, however, gone to court to challenge the victory of Biden at the poll.

Melania has not spoken on the election since she cast her vote on November 3.

But she tweeted on Sunday in support of her husband that only legal votes should be counted and not illegal votes, which Trump claimed were counted to give victory to Biden.

According to Melania, the American people deserved fair elections.

She stated that the nation’s democracy must be protected with complete transparency.

“The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted.

“We must protect our democracy with complete transparency,” she tweeted.