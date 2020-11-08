By Taiwo Okanlawon

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has reacted to the emergence of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America.

Fani-Kayode, one of the staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Nigeria, expressed optimism in a post shared on Sunday morning that Joe Biden’s victory will be dashed and his celebration will be short-lived.

Fani-Kayode had earlier tweeted that Biden should not celebrate early, because, “Even Satan thought he won… until 3 days later.”

“Meaning Jesus resurrected after three days after he was crucified. It does NOT mean something will happen to Biden after 3 days. Sometimes I wonder how dumb some people can be.The point is as follows: even though u have already buried Trump by Jan. 20th we shall see who is sworn in.

FFK in the article titled “Before You Pop The Champagne”, said he despises Biden because he stands for all evil things such as abortion and same-sex marriages.

“The blue wave has reached its peak. The red shall rise & overwhelm it. Biden’s dream shall be dashed & his celebrations shortlived. Trump shall do a 2nd term & the name of the Lord shall be glorified.”

He wrote, “I continue to stand with Trump and I believe that he will remain President. Why? Because I believe that what is unfolding in America is the biggest fraud in electoral history and in the history of democracy and that it will be exposed for what it is at the American Supreme Court.

“This is my view and if you like you can hate, insult and mock me for it. Time will tell if I am right or wrong.

“Biden represents evil to me for three reasons: He believes in abortion; He believes in same-sex marriage; He seeks to persecute Israel, he wrote.