United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to invest £400m in Marcus Rashford’s free meals program for disadvantaged children over the Christmas holiday.

The United forward is leading the charge to end child food poverty within the United Kingdom and has won plenty of plaudits for his campaign.

Rashford’s campaign has seen millions of children receive free school meals during school term.

But the forward was not satisfied with this victory and went back to the government to ask for extra funding to be provided over the winter holidays, one of the most difficult periods for families with low incomes.

The British government originally denied this request, but after some pushback, Rashford’s pleas have been heard.

After United’s 3-1 victory over Everton on Saturday, Rashford disclosed that he ‘had a good conversation with the Prime Minister,’ and he welcomes the steps being taken to combat child food poverty.

“Following the game today [Saturday], I had a good conversation with the Prime Minister to better understand the proposed plan, and I very much welcome the steps that have been taken to combat child food poverty in the UK,” Rashford explained

“There is still so much more to do, and my immediate concern is the approximate 1.7 million children who miss out on free school meals, holiday provision and Healthy Start vouchers because their family income isn’t quite low enough, but the intent the Government has shown today is nothing but positive and they should be recognized for that.

Kindness is power.

Have a great Sunday everyone ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 8, 2020