Winner of the 2010 Big Brother Africa 5 All-Stars, media personality and actor, Uti Nwachukwu, has slammed Nigerians who supported U.S President Donald Trump on the basis of religion.

The TV host took to his social media to say Jesus will be disappointed in Nigerians who are in support of US President, Donald Trump, all in the name of Christianity.

Uti who shared his thought on his Twitter page said, Trump clearly perpetuated hate, division and anarchy.

He wrote: “I’m so ashamed of the hypocritical brain washed Nigerians supporting Trump all in the name of Christianity! SOMEONE THAT CLEARLY PERPETUATED HATE, DIVISION AND ANARCHY!! This is who u people were holding vigils for? Is this the love Jesus preached? He will be so disappointed.

If you ever tweeted or shouted #EndSARS and you are a trump supporter ALL IN THE NAME OF CHRISTIANITY, then YOU ARE PART OF OUR MAIN PROBLEM IN NIGERIA!! You are part of the reason why we have suffered injustice and bad governance in Nigeria! U disgust me!!Tueh HYPOCRITE!!!!”

He will be so dissapointed🤦🏾‍♂️ — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) November 7, 2020