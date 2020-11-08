By Preye Campbell

The Spanish Football Association has confirmed a recall for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin last appeared for Spain in 2016, but is in now a part of Luis Enrique’s side to play in the friendly with Netherlands on November 11 and Nations League games with Switzerland and Germany on the 14th and 17th of the month respectively.

Bellerin, 25, has had to battle with various lengthy injuries over the years, but is currently enjoying a resurgence under Mikel Arteta this season, and has now be called upon as a replacement for Sevilla’s Jesus Navas.

The pacy full-back should be looking to leave a positive impression on the Spanish coaches as he joins the squad on Monday.

Spain lead Group 4 in the Nations League, with Germany, Ukraine and Switzerland completing the group table.