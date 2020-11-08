Founder and senior cleric of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that he warned American President Donald Trump about his re-election bid several years back.

The cleric in an interview claimed that he told Trump to be very careful with his policies and administrative style if he wants to be reelected.

Ayodele said he also warned Trump about Joe Biden, stating that he said if Biden is chosen by the democrats, he would deliver.

In the 2017/2018, 2019/2020, and 2020/2021 editions of Warning to the Nations, a divine publication written by the cleric, Ayodele warned that the 2020 US election would not be easy.

The cleric in the book stated that if the Democrats present a good candidate, they can defeat the Republican.

Ayodele wrote that the President of America will not manage his words very well during his campaign.

“I foresee that some members of his inner caucus will resign from his government. Donald Trump will use violent language against any candidate coming from the Democratic Party. Republicans supporters may not give them support as expected.

The cleric also in the 2020/21 edition of Warning to the Nations, stated that: “Trump will fight the Democrats just to get his victory. He will take series of steps just to see that he wins the election. Trump will be out with so much blackmail. He will bring out various allegations against the Democrats that can tear the country apart.”