By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posts a romantic note as he celebrates his wife Anita Okoye as she clocks 32

‘I celebrate you ❤️ @anita_okoye ❤️Happy sweetest birthday to you 🎂🍾 May the good lord continue to bless you as a mother and a wife 🙏❤️ May success and good health continue to find you as we celebrate you 🥳 🎉… HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️ luv you #mamaejima

Back then in gwagwalada #2004 😂 dis my neck 🤣 happy birthday @anita_okoye ❤️❤️❤️’ he wrote.

He also shared a throwback picture with his wife.

Anita has an LLB in Law from the University of Abuja and a Master’s degree in Oil and Gas from the University of Dundee, Scotland.

In a message on her timeline, she wrote:

‘🥳

2020 has been quite the year and I’m super grateful for #32!! 💕

📸: @fran_asemota

#anitaokoye #birthdaygirl

It’s my birthday and I’m exactly where I’m meant to be!! 😁🤗😍💕

#anitaokoye #birthdaygirl #32 #scorpioqueen’ she also shared pictures on her page.