By Abankula

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases topped 64,000 on Sunday, with Lagos offering the tipping numbers.

Out of 300 cases announced on Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lagos reported 255 cases.

The rest came from FCT Abuja, with 27 cases, Oyo 10 cases, Kaduna five, Ondo two and Kano one case.

Thirty one states recorded zero. But that picture could change in another 24 hours.

The NCDC explained Lagos’s high number:

“Today’s report from Lagos State includes updated cases recorded over the course of the last two days”.

Lagos logged zero case on Saturday, as against the 85 recorded on Friday and 87 on 5 November.

The commercial capital of Nigeria now has 21,910 cases, with just 1105 remaining in hospital.

According to the NCDC, the total number of infections in Nigeria is now 64,090.

While 59,910 people have been discharged, the death toll remained unchanged at 1,154 deaths.