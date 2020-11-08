Russian Daniil Medvedev came from behind Sunday to snatch the Paris Masters title from Alexander Zverev in three sets 7-5 6-4 6-1.

Medvedev lost the opening set and was trailing in the second set after losing his second game to trail 1-2.

But he stepped up his game to take the set 6-4.

He then completely dominated the German 6-1 in the last set to lift the title for the first time.

Zverev had beaten Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals on Saturday, while the 24 year-old Medvedev saw off Canadian Milos Raonic.

The defending champion Novak Djokovic opted out of the tournament.