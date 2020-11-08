By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The titan clash between Manchester City and Liverpool ended 1 -1 as the defending champions drop to third on the Premier League table.

Liverpool that were top previously now trail behind Leicester City by one point and Tottenham who led the defending champions on goal difference.

Manchester City were the dominant side in the match. They had every chance to steal a win against the Reds, however, they blew their closest opportunity in the 42nd minute when Kevin De Bruyne failed to score from the penalty spot.

Liverpool took charge of the match from the 13th minute when Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot. Kyle Walker brought Sadio Mane down after the Senegalese moved pass him in the 18-yard box.

Liverpool took the lead as City were quick to respond after De Bruyne provided Jesus with a pass which the Brazilian converted in the 31st minute.

The match ended 1-1 as both sides failed to find the net in the second half.