By Stanley Nwanosike

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has assured South-East leaders of the Federal Government’s agenda for the development of the region.

Lai described the meeting between the presidential delegation and stakeholders of the South-East as “extremely fruitful“.

The delegation, led by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, met for more than eight hours in Enugu with selected South-East leaders.

According to him, it was quite instructive that all the groups which took part in the meeting believed in the unity and oneness of the country, pointing out that they clearly spelt out this in their presentations.

“We listened clearly and carefully to all the positions and demands and we are going back to report directly to President Buhari,’’ the minister told NAN.

He noted that the Federal Government had been spreading development and infrastructure to all parts of the country, simultaneously and equitably.

“We want the South-East people to be confident that the Federal Government is spreading development and infrastructure to all parts of the country equitably and will never marginalise any zone in the ongoing development and infrastructure agenda.

“This is what I want to assure Nigerians living in the South-East,’’ Mohammed noted.

According to the minister, when the team gets back to Abuja it will see what can be done immediately concerning some of the positions and demands made by the South-East leaders.

The presidential delegation met with South-East governors, statesmen, elders, religious and traditional leaders, as well as market women and youth leaders.

Apart from the Mohammed and Gambari, other members of the presidential delegation were the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammad Adamu; the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others include the Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Dr Uchenna Ogah, the Minister of State for Education, Dr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Minister of State for Environment Sharon Ikeazor.

NAN