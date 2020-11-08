The Lagos State government has rolled out plans to engage at least 4,000 youths for employment opportunities to address the scourge of unemployment in the state.

The youths will be engaged through Lagos State Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), under the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

According to the Commissioner, Ministry of Wealth Creation, and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke, the LASGIPP would be addressing the third and fourth pillars of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s development agenda.

She explained that the programme would offer unemployed post- National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) graduates who are residents, one-month intensive employability training to develop work-related skills and knowledge.

Arobieke added that this is in addition to the six months of hands-on work experience with private organisations and selected ministries, departments, and agencies towards promoting careers and personal development, as well as connections with the right opportunities to contribute to the state’s economy.

She noted that the programme would also assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other companies to choose from the state’s database of groomed talents and interns, to enhance productivity and boost their businesses, thereby promoting economic growth at no cost.

Arobieke stated that over 1,275 companies have indicated willingness to take on interns after their training and the portal is up and running on the Lagos State government website.

She urged graduates, who have completed their NYSC programme and are Lagos State residents to visit the ministry’s website for the link and ensure completion of the registration process between now and Friday 13, November 2020.

It was learnt that for registration, applications are invited from unemployed graduates with a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree or Higher National Diploma, residing in the 57 Council/Local Council Development Areas (LGAs/LCDAs) in the state.

Registration must be completed and submitted online through the website address, where the prospective candidate and employers would create their profiles with functional email addresses and phone numbers.