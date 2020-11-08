No fewer than 861 civil servants in the employ of the Lagos State Government were at the weekend honoured with long service merit awards.

The 2020 Long Service Merit Award celebration took place at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola urged public servants in the state to keep up their good attitude to work and continually perform their good job to further the successful implementation of the THEMES agenda of the present administration.

The HoS said the event presented the opportunity to celebrate public servants who have served the state meritoriously in the last 30 years and above with the hope that the gesture would encourage awardees and other staff alike to continue to put in their best in the service of the state.

“The objective of the annual award ceremony, as you know, is the conscious and deliberate celebration of diligence, commitment, hard work and loyalty among public servants in Lagos State as a way of expressing government’s appreciation and gratitude to selected members of its workforce,” he said.

The HoS urged the awardees not to rest on their oars but continue to exhibit high sense of responsibility and commitment to duty.

“My advice to all the awardees is that you should not rest on your oars, but continue to exhibit the high sense of responsibility, commitment to duty and unalloyed loyalty, which today’s recognition and celebration have been designed to reward.

“Accordingly, I enjoin all public servants in Lagos State to keep up the good attitude to work and continually perform your job to further the successful implementation of the THEMES agenda of the present administration”, Muri-Okunola said.

The HoS stated that this year’s edition of the Long Service Merit Award began since Tuesday, 3rd of November at different centres across the state with the grand finale culminating in the long service award.

Speaking, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, expressed appreciation to all recipients of the award and commended the state government for giving the opportunity to celebrate those who have served the state meritoriously in the last 30 years and above.

Some of the recipients of the awards include the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Information and Strategy, Mr Olusina Thorpe and Establishment and Training, Mr Bamgboye Abiodun.

Others Permanent Secretaries and Tutor Generals who received the awards are Mrs Deile Helen Morenike, Solarin Margaret, Architect Dipe Foluso, Mrs Odejayi Yetunde, Mrs Liadi Adetutu, Mrs Raji Ganiat, Mrs Balogun Sherifat Bolajoko, Mrs Lambo Abosede and others.