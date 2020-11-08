Celebration in Wilmington, Delaware for Joe Biden’s victory

Spontaneous celebrations across many American cities greeted the declaration of Democrat Joe Biden as America’s president-elect on Saturday.

Celebrities too were not left out as some of them took to Instagram to celebrate the emergence of Biden as 46th American leader.

Among the celebrities were singers Lizzo, who campaigned for Biden in Detroit and Lady Gaga.

A Dance for Biden Victory in Atlanta Georgia

Biden supporters at BlacK Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC on Saturday night

The reaction in New York

The crowd in New York

Celebration in Wilmington, Delaware

Perhaps the man who stole the show was CNN’s analyst Van Jones, who burst out in tears on live TV, the moment the networks declared Joe Biden as the winner of the election.

Lady Gaga also cried:

Lizzo, who campaigned for Biden in Detroit, first shed a cry of joy, but later took a ride on water to really send Trump off: “Bye Bitch, she wrote on Instagram.

BYE BITCH 2020

It’s time to hold the people in charge accountable. It’s time for them to listen. And it’s time for actual change in our policies and practices.

