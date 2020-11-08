Spontaneous celebrations across many American cities greeted the declaration of Democrat Joe Biden as America’s president-elect on Saturday.

Celebrities too were not left out as some of them took to Instagram to celebrate the emergence of Biden as 46th American leader.

Among the celebrities were singers Lizzo, who campaigned for Biden in Detroit and Lady Gaga.

Perhaps the man who stole the show was CNN’s analyst Van Jones, who burst out in tears on live TV, the moment the networks declared Joe Biden as the winner of the election.

#WATCH: “This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered”, Van Jones is moved to tears after Biden wins the US Election. pic.twitter.com/zObN75jhcl — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) November 7, 2020

Lady Gaga also cried:

Lizzo, who campaigned for Biden in Detroit, first shed a cry of joy, but later took a ride on water to really send Trump off: “Bye Bitch, she wrote on Instagram.