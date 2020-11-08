By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections slumped to 59 on Saturday, with Kaduna reporting the highest number, data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed.

The NCDC said that the new infections, a quarter of the 223 recorded on Friday, came from eight states.

There was also no COVID-19 related death in the last 24 hours.

According to the breakdown, released by the agency, Kaduna state recorded 28 cases, the highest number.

Rivers reported nine cases, Ogun and Ondo reported eight each.

So far, the NCDC has conducted 681,599 tests since the first confirmed case was announced in the country.

“Till date, 63,790 cases have been confirmed, 59,884 cases discharged and 1,154 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC said.

Here is a breakdown of new cases:

Kaduna-28

Rivers-9

Ogun-8

Ond-8

Kano-2

Niger-2

Kwara-1

Plateau-1