Several tech giants in the US and CEOs in Silicon Valley have continued to send their congratulations to the president-elect Joe Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris.

Leading the pack is Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos who had a rocky relationship with President Donald Trump.

According to Bezos, Biden and Harris’ victory signifies that “unity, empathy, and decency are not characteristics of a bygone era.”

Bezos said the emergence of Biden and Harris is proof that America’s democracy is strong.

Unity, empathy, and decency are not characteristics of a bygone era. Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. By voting in record numbers, the American people proved again that our democracy is strong.

Similarly, Bill Gates, Microsoft founder in his congratulations said he looks forward to working with the new administration towards getting the pandemic under control. Bill Gates has been a vocal critic of how President Trump handled coronavirus.

Laurene Powell Jobs, founder of Emerson Collective and widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, also celebrated Biden and Harris’ win in a tweet, noting that the vice president-elect’s victory represents a “glass ceiling shattered once and for all.”

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins wrote in a tweet that the company aligns with Biden and Harris’ “belief that we must build a more inclusive future for all.”

