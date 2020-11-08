By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Several tech giants in the US and CEOs in Silicon Valley have continued to send their congratulations to the president-elect Joe Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris.

Leading the pack is Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos who had a rocky relationship with President Donald Trump.

According to Bezos, Biden and Harris’ victory signifies that “unity, empathy, and decency are not characteristics of a bygone era.”

Bezos said the emergence of Biden and Harris is proof that America’s democracy is strong.

Similarly, Bill Gates, Microsoft founder in his congratulations said he looks forward to working with the new administration towards getting the pandemic under control. Bill Gates has been a vocal critic of how President Trump handled coronavirus.

I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control, engaging partners around the world on issues like poverty and climate change, and addressing issues of inequality and opportunity at home. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 7, 2020

Laurene Powell Jobs, founder of Emerson Collective and widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, also celebrated Biden and Harris’ win in a tweet, noting that the vice president-elect’s victory represents a “glass ceiling shattered once and for all.”

We celebrate our democracy, our common humanity, and a glass ceiling shattered once and for all. pic.twitter.com/IhvGLBcALd — Laurene Powell Jobs (@laurenepowell) November 7, 2020

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins wrote in a tweet that the company aligns with Biden and Harris’ “belief that we must build a more inclusive future for all.”

@Cisco is eager to work with the new Administration & Congress to strengthen digital infrastructure to help businesses, schools, hospitals & government agencies modernize. Investments in rural broadband, cybersecurity & spectrum will help us bridge the digital divide. — Chuck Robbins (@ChuckRobbins) November 7, 2020