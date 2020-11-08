By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Joe Bidden, America’s president-elect has pledged his support for African-Americans. He made this promise while delivering his victory speech after he was declared the winner of the presidential election.

The president-elect equally appreciated black voters for backing him in major states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“And especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours,” he said.

Reportedly, black voters in key cities such as Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia, were critical to Biden’s success.

He also pledged to work as hard for people who did not vote for him as those who voted for him and promised American to be a president for all.

Upon Joe Biden’s victory at the pool, he becomes the 46th elected president of the United States of America.

Especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020