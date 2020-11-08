By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi professionally called Pasuma has said that during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, his account almost got depleted from helping people.

Pasuma said this in an interview with Punch stating that he learned a lot of lessons during the pandemic.

According to the fuji star, COVID-19 taught everyone a big lesson, adding that the pandemic affected everyone’s business one way or another but thanks God that gradually we are getting out of it.

Part of the lessons the music star said he learned during the pandemic also was to have a plan B in every business one gets involved in.

Pasuma during the interview also disclosed that he is currently not working on any project as his new album MMM was released recently.

The fuji star said he is happy the album is selling fast and revealed that the video ofr the title song of the album will be out soon.