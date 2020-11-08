Africa’s biggest awards event, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), is set to unveil the nominees for its 15th edition this Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Hosted by Ghana’s media personality, Dela Michel and Nigeria’s media personality, Tomike Adeoye; the unveiling will be televised by 3pm on Rubbin minds on Channels TV and on POP Central DSTV Ch 189.

Themed ‘The Age of Revolution: Your time is up. Our time is now”, these nominees represent the best of Africa’s talents, striving for positive change within their communities, individuals who are making significant strides and defying the odds within the year under consideration (2019-2020) from activism, innovation, entertainment and more.

Come Sunday afternoon, to meet The Future Awards Africa Class of 2020!

About The Future Awards Africa

The Future Awards Africa has been called the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’, and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes. It is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18 – 31. It has produced over 150 winners and over 1550 nominees since its first edition in 2006.It is presented in conjunction with The Future Project, which has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship. This focus on Human Capital Development is informed by our value proposition: Africa’s growth needs a generation of young people who are gainfully employed and able to demand and secure better leadership.