Former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Alex Song has joined Djibouti Premier League club Arta/Solar7.

L’Equipe revealed that the former Cameroon star has signed a two-year deal with the Djiboutian giants, eight months after he was released by Swiss club Sion.

Song the four African players sacked by the Sion in March for refusing to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Arta/Solar 7 are the reigning Djibouti Cup champions, and in addition to his playing role, Song will be expected to supervise their youth development after meeting with the club’s president.

Song, the son of Cameroon legend Rigobert Song, started his playing career in France with Bastia, and featured in Europe with stints at Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Barcelona, West Ham United, Rubin Kazan and Sion.