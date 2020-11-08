Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti state, has urged youths to be tolerant and co-exist peacefully for Nigeria’s development.

Ajakaiye spoke on Sunday while playing host to members of the Special Six Form College (SSFC) Ikare-Akoko Alumni Association, who were on a visit to the traditional ruler at his palace in Iyin-Ekiti.

He said the call became imperative considering the importance of peace to societal development and need to end youth restiveness in the town, state and country at large.

Ajakaiye said that peace was priceless and non-negotiable, hence the need to embrace one another and engage in different skill acquisition programmes in order to become self-reliant.

“I want to call on you and other youths to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive,” he said.

The traditional ruler noted that members of the alumni, who were youths 43 years ago when they were together in the college, have turned out successful in their various fields of discipline.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is a necessary requirement for the development of any society, I invite you not because I want to celebrate myself, but for you to see and learn what life is all about and what it means to be good, focused and take education as the basics.

“I, therefore, want to appeal to you, the youths to as much as possible do away with vices that are detrimental to the development of our town, state and country in general, but uphold the positives, as far as SSFC is concerned, they shall continue to be relevant as far as I remain in this palace,” he said.

He also urged the youths to be law-abiding, respect constituted authority and not to engage in acts capable of destroying the existing peace in the area.

Earlier, President of the association, Mr Olusola Adojutelegan, said that the visit was to celebrate the traditional ruler on his assumption as the new Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti.

He assured the royal father of the association’s readiness to continue to initiate good programmes that would have a direct bearing on the lives of its members and for the overall development of the society.

“I appeal to youths, especially sons and daughters of Iyin-Ekiti, to forget their ego, bury their hatchet and work for the progress of the town and the country at large.

“Everybody must be prepared to contribute his or her quota to the development and for the betterment of their people.

“We are to develop it by ourselves, so let us come together to achieve greatness before others can come in to expand it.

“Until you develop yourself, nobody will come and develop you, I, therefore, enjoin you to be good ambassadors of the community, abstain from crime, and not be used to foment trouble.

”At all times, think of what you can do to develop yourself and your town, which will afterwards extend to the state and finally spread across the country.

“I also want the youths to be steadfast in all they do. They have to cooperate with us in this enterprise so that by the time we are no longer there, they can take over from us,” he said.

Also speaking, a member of the association, Chief Abiola Osho, eulogised Ajakaiye and went back memory lane as he attested to the monarch’s humility.

He traced the history of the school to 1977, with the monarch as one of the pioneer students, before it metamorphosed into Ondo State College of Arts and Science (OSCAS) in 1980.

The highlight of the event was the zoom conference where other members of the association called and felicitate with Ajakaiye from their respective countries of abode.

Gifts like Royal stool, Holy Bible and other Royal items were presented to the royal father and his Olori.

The programme was attended by all the Oluyin-in-council, the youth representatives, friends of the monarch from far and near, among other prominent sons and daughters of the town.