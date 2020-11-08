By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer and record producer, David Adeleke aka Davido announced the death of his friend, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure, a popular Zimbabwean socialite who died in a car crash.

According to reports, Ginimbi died on the spot early Sunday morning in a head-on car accident along Borrowdale Road, in Harare.

A Zimbabwean news site claimed that Ginimbi was speeding when he crashed and was thrown out of the vehicle, which later burst into flames.

He was in the vehicle with two other passengers who were ”burnt beyond recognition”. While Ginimbi’s lifeless body was found a distance away from the burning car.

The deceased was the owner of Pioneer Gas and founder of PIKO Group.

Mourning the loss of his friend, Davido wrote ”Another friend gone…RIP GINIMBI…nothing else matters today, make una do una worst”.

