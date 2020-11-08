By Preye Campbell

Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson has praised Eberechi Eze’s display in Crystal Palace’s 4-1 defeat of Leeds United in the Premier League.

The Anglo-Nigerian shone on Saturday, providing a goal from a free-kick and an assist in just his third start of the season.

The 22-year-old’s performance attracted the attention of Hodgson, who reserved praise for the former Queens Park Rangers Star.

“I think apart from the free-kick, I thought his [Eze] performance was very good,” the 73-year-old told the club’s website.

“I don’t think you could fault him in any way; I don’t think you could fault his defensive work – certainly couldn’t fault anything he did on the ball, and of course the goal for me was the icing on the cake.

“I thought it was a highly competitive game. I thought we played well and I thought we were good value for our victory,” he continued.

At national level, Eze currently represents the England youth team but remains eligible to play for Nigeria.

The skillful midfielder joined Palace at the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Eze’s Ivorian teammate Wilfried Zaha, also praised the midfielder for netting his first goal for the Eagles.

Zaha took to social media to praise the former Championship player.

“Enjoyed today’s performance. Congrats on your first Palace goal Eberechi Eze,” he tweeted.

Enjoyed today’s performance 🤟🏿

Congrats on your first Palace goals @EbereEze10 💫 pic.twitter.com/wrA6v5njzm — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) November 7, 2020