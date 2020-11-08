By Jennifer Okundia

It’s Chikalicious birthday today and one of Nollywood’s multi-talented actresses, Chika Ike is grateful to God for being super awesome to her.

The television personality, producer, business woman and philanthropist who clocked 35 today, broke the good news on her Instagram timeline, with a message that read:

“It’s Chikalicious birthday today. God has been super awesome to her; she knows this and never takes his blessings for granted. Please say a prayer for her.

“Cheers to abundance”

Ike began acting in church plays at age six, and started modeling at age 16, after graduating from secondary school. She was born in Onitsha, Anambra State, South East, Nigeria.

Chika was formerly married to Tony Eberiri, from 2006 – 2013.

Her film career started in 2005 when she acted a minor character in the movie ‘Sweet Love.’ The Nigerian star later got her first major role in the same year in a movie titled: ‘Bless the Child.’

She has since featured in over a hundred movies, including Paradise, Mirror of Beauty, To Love a Stranger, Girls Got Reloaded, Happy Ending, Yes We Will, Anointed Queen, The Prince and the Princess, among others.

Read her birthday comments here:

monalisacode

❤️❤️❤️❤️ happiest birthday to you sweet

eniola_badmus

Live long momma

princezzpre

Happy birthday Chi

peggyovire

Happy birthday darling

euchariaanunobi

Greater you loading 💪 Happy birthday darling. 😘

iniedo

Okuuuuur bday gal😍😍😍

iam_vanvicker

Happy bday to you 🎉

The movie actress who recently launched her office space “Flip Script Studio” marked her big day by celebrating in an orphanage.