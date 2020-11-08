By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe aka Laycon, the latest winner of BBNaija TV show and Ogun State youth ambassador has clocked 27 years today.

Laycon who won a whopping sum of N85 million, announced to his fanbase ”ICONS” via his social media accounts.

He also shared a couple of photos to celebrate the day. Fans and co-housemates have sent in their birthday wishes.

One fan wrote:” Happy birthday, ICONS president. Your love is so pure and that is why we love you. Glow Conny, glow”.

