Laycon

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe aka Laycon, the latest winner of BBNaija TV show and Ogun State youth ambassador has clocked 27 years today.

Laycon who won a whopping sum of N85 million, announced to his fanbase ”ICONS” via his social media accounts.

He also shared a couple of photos to celebrate the day. Fans and co-housemates have sent in their birthday wishes.

One fan wrote:” Happy birthday, ICONS president. Your love is so pure and that is why we love you. Glow Conny, glow”.

See more photos below

View this post on Instagram

The kid brought light to darkness ❤️&💡 📷 @imageartistry_ Stylist: @verraomo Designed: @floydcardigancolltn Hair – @dreadsbyTms

A post shared by Laycon (@itslaycon) on

View this post on Instagram

Be fashionable, be Sleek, be more on the new #OPPOA93 with 6 AI Portrait Cameras, 7.48mm Ultra Sleek Design, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Air Gestures. #ComingSoon #OPPOxLaycon

A post shared by Laycon (@itslaycon) on

READ ALSO  Ex-BBNaija housemate Omashola drops advice for his fans