President of Guinea’s Constitutional Court (CC) Mohamed Lamine Bangoura has confirmed the election of President Alpha Conde for a disputed third term.

Bangoura made the confirmation on Saturday during the court’s public hearing.

According to Bangoura, Alpha Conde, the candidate of the ruling party RPG (Rally of the Guinean People) won the electoral ballot with about 59.50 percent of the votes.

His main opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo, president of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, won some 33.49 percent of the votes.

The president of the CC said that the October 18 ballot was regular and thus declared President Alpha Conde elected president of Guinea.

The turnout in the presidential election was estimated at about 78.88 percent.

A total of 12 candidates contested in the presidential election on Oct. 18.