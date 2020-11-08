Alapomeji Ancestral records label boss 9ice, officially releases the music video of his 2017 hot single tagged, “TGIF.”

The record was produced by gifted beatsmith, Shocker Beatz and the video was directed by the highly creative Samz Visuals.

In 1996, 9ice recorded his first demo titled Risi de Alagbaja, but it was not until 2000 that he released his first official solo song Little Money.

In 2008, he released the single Gongo Aso. With the song gaining popularity, 9ice was asked to perform at the Nelson Mandela 90th Birthday Tribute concert in London, United Kingdom in June 2008. He went on to win the Best Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards.

Gongo Aso won him four further awards at the 2009 edition of the Hip Hop World Awards held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja: the Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year and the Best Rap in Pop Album categories.

In 2020, 9ice released another album entitled “Tip of The Iceberg: Episode 1“ to top his previously released albums.