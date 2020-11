The Lagos State Government on Friday urged youths planning fresh protests in the state to shelve such in the interest of peace.

The reaction came just in time as Nigerian youths are threatening a second wave of the #EndSARS protests on Monday 9th November 2020, in some parts of Lagos and Abuja.

The aggrieved youths raised their voices following a court order granting the Central Bank of Nigeria, the right to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.

However, Lagos Government advised Lagosians to shun “any act that may threaten the peace of our dear state, which is battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums who hid under the #EndSARS protests.”

Information and Strategy Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso in a statement spoke of hints of new protests “even as we are still counting our painful losses in lives and property.”

“The police have warned that no protest will be tolerated,” he said.

He added: “Any protest under any guise will be disrespectful to the memory of those who died in the violence and unfair to ordinary Lagosians, who have remained peaceful, despite the hardship that the original protests sparked.

“It is clear that the original protests, despite their good intentions, have caused more havoc than they were planned to resolve.

“The Government hereby appeals to our patriotic youths to shelve any plan for a protest and join the practical efforts to find a solution to the problems that have been thrown up by the actions taken in recent weeks.

“Parents and guardians are enjoined to keep their children /wards at home; they should not be used as tools of destruction by enemies of our society.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu advises all Lagosians to remain calm and confident that the government will guard jealously the emblem of peace that Lagos is famous for. Any person or group of persons who plans to fuel any crisis in Lagos should drop such thoughts or be ready to face the law.”