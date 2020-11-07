By Kazeem Ugbodaga

World leaders have congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential election.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump to emerge US President-elect after he garnered 273 electoral votes with results in some states still pending.

French President, Emmanuel Macron said on his twitter handle that “The Americans have appointed their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris ! We have a lot to do to meet today’s challenges. Let’s act together!”

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said “Congratulation to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg congratulated Biden and Harris.

She said “On behalf of the Norwegian Government, I congratulate @JoeBiden on his election victory. The US is Norway’s most important ally and we work closely together in many areas. I look forward to developing our cooperation with the US under Mr Biden’s & @KamalaHarris leadership.”

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, said “Congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden. We look forward to working with the new USA Administration to reinforce transatlantic relations and cooperate on global issues, such as climate change, defense of democracy and international security.”

According to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, “Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States. A record number of people have cast their vote in this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of the American political life and its democracy.

“I would also like to congratulate @KamalaHarris for her historic election as first female Vice President. She will be an incredible example & important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights & opportunities.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

In his reaction, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, stated: “Congratulations to @JoeBiden on winning the presidential election in a record turnout. And to @KamalaHarris; the first female, black and Indian-American to hold the country’s 2nd highest office. Look forward to working with you to build on the strong links between Wales and USA.”