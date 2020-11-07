Top Nigerian personalities which include Femi Fani-Kayode, Peter Okoye and Davido have reacted to the victory of Joe Biden over incumbent president Donald Trump.

Nigerians have shown keen interest in who takes over the affairs of the United States of America till 2024 and were active online and offline during the electioneering process.

In fact, some Nigerians hosted a prayer walk in support of President Donald Trump while others clamour for the victory of Joe Biden.

Many commentators have now taken to social media to express their opinion as Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election.

Femi Fani-Kayode, one of the staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Nigeria, expressed optimism that Joe Biden’s victory will be overturned by the Supreme Court.

He said: “As expected the Int. News Networks including CNN have declared Joe Biden the winner of the election. Let us see what the Supreme Court will say. If the election is not overturned I wish Joe well. If it is overturned I wish DonaldTrump well. Let us see where it ends!.”

However, award-winning singer Peter Okoye congratulated Joe Biden.

“Best News in 2020! JOE BIDEN ELECTED 46th PRESIDENT,” Peter Okoye stated on Twitter.

“BIDEN!!! PRESIDENT- ELECT !!!! HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT- ELECT !!!,” Davido wrote on Twitter.