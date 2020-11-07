Outgoing President Donald Trump has outrightly rejected the election of President-elect, Joe Biden.

In a tweet flagged by Twitter, Trump declared: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

He then announced he was heading to Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania to address a press conference.

“Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am!”.

It was not clear if he eventually made the conference in the state of Pennsylvania, which Biden won to cross the magical 270 electoral votes threshold.

Earlier today, Trump attacked the credibility of the election.

In one tweet, censored by Twitter, he claimed that Pennsylvania election officials used a tractor to block the door to the counting centre in Philadelphia.

He also claimed they used thick cardboards to block the windows, to prevent observers to see what they were doing.

“Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed.

“Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE”.

His claims were not supported by any evidence.