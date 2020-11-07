By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Donald Trump says his campaign office will kick-off legal battle to challenge the victory of Joe Biden in the US poll on Monday.

Joe Biden becomes US President-elect on Saturday after defeating the incumbent in the presidential poll.

But Trump has rejected Biden’s victory, claiming the election was fraudulent and that he would challenge the outcome in court.

Immediately Biden was declared winner, the president said in a statement from his campaign that Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner,” and called the race “far from over.”

The statement said the campaign’s legal battle would begin Monday.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

“I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” Trump says in the statement.

The president is currently at his Virginia golf course, according to CNN.