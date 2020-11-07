Ayomiku Alabi, the daughter of popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi graduates with flying colours from University.

Ayomiku graduated with a commendable second class upper degree in Music from the prestigious Bowen University on Saturday, November 7.

However, her proud mom took to her page on Instagram and shared the news with her followers and friends.

She wrote, “To God be all the glory. Congratulations to my daughter @the_ayomikualabi_ on your graduation at Bowen University today. You will fulfill your destiny in Jesus’ precious name. God bless you my dear girl.”

Fans of the Gospel artiste have since taken to her comment section and congratulated her on her daughter’s graduation.