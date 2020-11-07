“This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me,” Kamala Harris stated as she becomes the vice-president-elect of the United States of America.

Joe Biden won the presidency which makes Kamala the first woman, and a woman of color to be elected to such a position in the White House.

Joe Biden won by clinching Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes on Saturday morning, after days of painstaking vote counting following record turnout across the country.

The win in Pennsylvania took Biden’s electoral college vote to 284, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House.

Shortly after the race was called Harris tweeted out a statement and video. “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me,” she said. “It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Similarly, president-elect Biden released a statement calling for unity.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not,” Biden said in a statement.