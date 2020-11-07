Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, said President Donald Trump is hated by many because he supports and protects Christians.

The clergyman made this known while speaking in his church on Friday, November 6.

Pastor Chris said, “There are those who think that Trump, the President of the United States, is hated by many Americans. He is not hated by many Americans. I want to tell you the truth. He is not hatred, Trump is not the problem. They don’t hate Trump. They hate those that Trump seems to support.

“They are angry at Trump for supporting Christians. So the real ones they hate are you who are Christians. That is what the hatred of Trump is all about. It’s got nothing to do with Trump.

“Before he started giving his voice in support of Christians and before he started giving his voice in support of Israel, he was their darling, they loved him. But because he didn’t come for their sponsorship and they didn’t expect him to become President, they blamed the Christians for voting him into office and that is what they hate him for.

“If you are a Christian, better know this. Don’t think that if we just get Trump out of the way then everything will just calm. It will not be calm. They hate you and he seems to protect you, that is the problem.”

