By Preye Campbell

New Super Eagles invitee Sebastian Osigwe could report for national team duty soon, after testing negative to Covid-19.

The 26-year-old, who earned his first call-up to the Super Eagles squad for November’s AFCON qualifying matches, was on the verge of missing out from the squad list after testing positive to the virus last week.

The Lugano of Switzerland stopper is now free of the virus after the latest tests were carried out, and will now have an eye on the games against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone this November.

Osigwe is expected to add goalkeeping depth to coach Gernot Rohr’s team as he will battle the likes of Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi for the No 1 jersey.