By Preye Campbell

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has the backing of the Manchester United board despite a torrid start to the 2020-21 season.

With back-to-back defeats and a generally underwhelming start to the season, pressure continues to mount on the Norwegian as he is not too far from sack talks at the Theatre of Dreams.

United will face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (today), looking to register just their third win of the new campaign, and many has viewed the clash as a potential make-or-break for the club legend.

The former Molde manager has however revealed that he has had long-term discussions with the board.

“I am going to say all my conversations with the club have been planning long term,” Solskjaer said ahead of the clash at Merseyside.

“Of course we want results short term but I’ve had positive good dialogue with the plans we have put in place.

“We have planted a seed, the tree is growing. Some clubs just rip up that tree and see if it is still growing and see if it is still getting water underneath.

“For me I have had a backing all the way since I’ve come in on the bigger picture. And the club needs to look at the bigger picture, we can’t go thinking and reacting to one or two results, we have got to look further back and [ask] what is the direction we are going”.

United are currently 15th on the league table.