By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Sheffield United after their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea are yet to secure any win in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The blues picked up the vital three points coming from behind after David McGoldrick, put the visitors ahead early in the game. The blues were not behind long, as Tammy Abraham pulled the hosts level with a neat finish on 23 minutes.

Frank Lampard’s side took an advantage ten minutes later after Hakim Ziyech’s deep searching cross fell into the path of Ben Chilwell, who simply couldn’t miss from all of a yard out. The Blues continued to dominate the game in the second half and had several opportunities to put the game to bed.

Sheffield United tried desperately to get back on level terms, but Chelsea ultimately clinched the game through a Thiago Silva header and a Timo Werner strike to lift themselves back into the top four of the Premier League table.