The African Cup of Nations Beach Soccer competition will be played in the week of May 23-30, 2021, in Senegal.

These are tentative dates, which are subject to approval by the African Football Confederation (CAF) when the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) sends the proposal to Egypt.

This information was communicated Friday in a statement issued after the meeting in Dakar of the FSF executive committee.

The 2021 AFCON beach soccer was initially scheduled to take place in Uganda. It went to Senegal after Uganda withdrew. It will feature eight teams, whose two finalists will represent Africa at the Beach Soccer World Cup, scheduled for Russia in 2021.

Senegal is the reigning African champion of Beach Soccer, having won the title five times (2008, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019). It has also been FIFA World Cup finalist seven times.

PANA/NAN