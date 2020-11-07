Spanish football club, Real Madrid has announced that two of its players, Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This means that they will not participate in the Liga match against Valencia on Sunday.

According to reports, the Belgian winger and the Brazilian midfielder were among the group of players and staff who were tested at Valdebebas in the latest round of tests carried out on Friday morning.

Their tests returned positive, while other players and members of the coaching staff of the first team returned negative results.

A statement from the club read: “Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.

“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday.

”Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.”