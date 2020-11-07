The International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) has lifted the suspension it slammed on Mali following the military coup in the West African nation on August 8.

This indication was given by the Secretary-General of OIF, Ms. Louise Mushikiwabo, following her meeting with the Malian Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane, in Bamako, on Friday.

The OIF suspended Mali following the coup perpetrated by a military junta against the former president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, on August 18.

At the meeting with the Malian prime minister, Ms Mushikiwabo expressed the solidarity of the OIF with the people of Mali and with the current Transitional government, set up for 18 months to manage the country.

She indicated that the OIF is ready to get involved and make its contribution to the success of the transition.

Ms Mushikiwabo arrived in Bamako on Thursday for a two-day visit to Mali.

(PANA/NAN)