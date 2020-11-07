Former U.S. President Barack Obama said President-elect Joe Biden faces extra-ordinary challenges when he takes over from Donald Trump next January.

Obama said this in his congratulatory message to Biden, his vice president and Kamala Harris, who he called friends.

He said no incoming president has ever faced the combo of challenges Biden will face.

He listed the challenges as a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.

Read Obama’s congratulatory message to Biden and Kamala Harris, published in Medium:

I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.

I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.

In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.

We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way.

Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has — a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.