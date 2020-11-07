Notable Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye in a recent note to his fans advised against spending money to impress people.

Ezuruonye took to his Twitter page to say if a person cannot afford to buy something twice, then it means the person cannot afford it.

He added that one should stop spending money just to impress people especially when you don’t know the people or like them.

He wrote: “If you can’t buy it 2wice ,you can’t Afford it.

Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like.

#nofakezone”

