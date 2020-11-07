By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lionel Messi scored twice and played a key part in another goal in Barcelona’s 5-2 victory over 10-man Real Betis.

Messi came into the match as a substitute in the second half when the match was deadlocked at 1-1. The Argentine then paved the way for Griezmann’s goal three minutes into the second half.

Messi made his presence felt further scoring a penalty after Aissa Mandi was dismissed for handling the ball on the line.

Messi doubled his tally in the 82nd minute putting the match well behind Real Betis as Pedri sealed goal scoring for the Spanish giants.

Barca have endured an indifferent start to the season but made a bright start against Betis.

Ronald Koeman, who expressed excitement over the win said Messi was unable to start the match because he was not fit enough. However, he acknowledged his presence saying his presence in the second half was really important.