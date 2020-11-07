Reality star Neo Akpofure is dripping so much freshness and cuteness that his fans can barely have enough of the Big Brother Naija season 5 3rd runner up.

On his timeline, he shared pictures from his latest shoot and penned the note: “Down for the pack I Roll.💚🦁#NeoDriplord

#FreshPrinceoftheSouth

#KingOfTheTribe”

See comments on his post here:

veeiye

you can come back now 😔

noble_igwe

Clean

nengiofficial

Not my friend.. my brother ♥️♥️

liloaderogba

Neooo 🤩🤩

princenelsonenwerem

Clean 🔥