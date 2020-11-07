Liverpool’s boss Jurgen Klopp is anticipating his team’s high-profile game against Manchester City while describing the clash as ‘the most difficult game in world football’.

The Reds and Pep Guardiola’s side will resume hostilities at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, and Klopp is wary of last season’s runners-up in the Premier League title race.

“I enjoy these kind of games, I enjoy the preparation for the games but it doesn’t make it easier; it’s just a really tough task – the most difficult game in the world of football I would say, to play against Manchester City,” said the Liverpool head coach.

“Yes I enjoy the preparation but unfortunately we still lost some games against them. Just because I like to prepare for a game against them doesn’t mean we win it afterwards. But from time to time it is just nice that I have fun as well.”

City have had an inconsistent start to the season and currently sit in 10th position – but a win against Liverpool will see them go two points behind the champions and hold a game in hand.

Klopp is of the opinion that preparing against the 2019 champions will be ‘challenging but interesting’.

“Very often you realise that pretty much all the preparation is really difficult because when teams play against us they change everything, and that makes it really tricky because you don’t know what to expect,” The German tactician added.

“In this case, yes, City do what they always do and it is that good they do it always because if it wasn’t that good they would change it from time to time.

“That makes it a challenge in the preparation but interesting as well because you don’t play a lot of games against a team with such a high quality like City in specific areas where they play and all this kind of thing.”